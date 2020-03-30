Senior plc 34.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 34.4% from the opening price of 66.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 80.15 points and decreased 108.05 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 237 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 45.13 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 144.36 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 182.50. There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,909,949. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £271,078,310 GBP.

