Senior plc 30.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 90 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 30.4% from today’s opening price of 69 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 30.3 points and decreased 111 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 237 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 45.13 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 125.33 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 174.91. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,324,208. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £281,848,938 GBP.

