Senior plc 28.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 28.4% from today’s opening price of 148 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 19.5 points and decreased 30.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 239 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 136 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 171.04 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 194.38. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,339,833. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £609,833,865 GBP.

