Senior plc 2.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 180 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.5% from today’s opening price of 175.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.1 points and decreased 30.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 241.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 163.6 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 184.36 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 207.93. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,142,183. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £732,303,996 GBP.