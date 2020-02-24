Senior plc 19.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Senior plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 185 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.4% from the opening price of 155 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8.3 points and decreased 32 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 239 GBX while the year low share price is currently 149.6 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 174.45 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 196.51. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,257,724. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £629,546,566 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn