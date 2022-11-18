Senior plc 18.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Senior plc with ticker (LON:SNR) now has a potential upside of 18.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Senior plc share price of 122 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 18.9%. Trading has ranged between 111 (52 week low) and 153 (52 week high) with an average of 221,377 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £505,818,101.



Senior plc is an international engineering solutions provider. The Company designs and manufactures components and systems for the original equipment manufacturers in the worldwide aerospace, defense, land vehicle and power and energy markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment serves both the commercial aerospace and defense markets with a range of products and systems for fluid conveyance, gas turbine engines and structures. The Flexonics segment provides products and systems for applications in land vehicle, power and energy and adjacent markets. Its Aerospace products include aerospace ducting, aerospace-fabricated components, aerospace machined components, bellows and seals, couplings and valves, and hydraulic and fuel systems, machined aerostructures, and composite ducting, among others. The Company’s Flexonics products include automotive common rail, fuel cells, automotive drain tube, and fabric expansion joints, among others.







