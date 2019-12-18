Senior plc 18.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Panmure Gordon

Senior plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Panmure Gordon have set their target price at 201 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.5% from the opening price of 169.63 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.97 points and decreased 31.97 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 241.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 163.6 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 184.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 208.38. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,142,578. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £715,527,273 GBP.