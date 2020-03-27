Senior plc 15.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Senior plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 80 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.3% from today’s opening price of 69.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 76.9 points and decreased 107.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 237 GBX while the 52 week low is 45.13 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 146.32 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 183.32. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,857,471. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £308,062,568 GBP.

