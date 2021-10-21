Twitter
Senior plc 14.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Senior plc with ticker (LON:SNR) now has a potential upside of 14.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Senior plc share price of 163 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 14.2%. Trading has ranged between 48 (52 week low) and 187 (52 week high) with an average of 645,303 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £695,814,436.

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace Division serves both the commercial aerospace and defense markets with a range of products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines. The Flexonics division serves markets with products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications. The Company operates in five market sectors, of which three are in Aerospace, including Fluid Conveyance Systems, Gas Turbine Engines and Structures, and two in Flexonics, which include Land Vehicle Emission Control and Industrial Process Control. The Company has approximately 30 operations and in over 10 countries.



