Senior plc 10% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 160 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.0% from today’s opening price of 145.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22 points and decreased 31.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 237 GBX while the year low share price is currently 136 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 169.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 193.82. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,419,125. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £637,096,040 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn