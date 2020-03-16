Senior plc 10.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Senior plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SNR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 125 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.6% from the opening price of 113 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48.1 points and decreased 69 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 237 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 101.9 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 163.58 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 190.08. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,347,531. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £427,387,031 GBP.

