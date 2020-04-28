SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

SenesTech found using ticker (SNES) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.48 and the 200 day moving average is 8.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $4m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.senestech.com
SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.