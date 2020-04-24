SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

SenesTech with ticker code (SNES) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. With the stocks previous close at 3.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.48 and the 200 day MA is 8.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.senestech.com

SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

