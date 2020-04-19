SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

SenesTech with ticker code (SNES) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. With the stocks previous close at 3.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.48 and the 200 day MA is 9.04. The company has a market cap of $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.senestech.com

SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn