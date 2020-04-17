SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

SenesTech with ticker code (SNES) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.51 while the 200 day moving average is 9.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.senestech.com
SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.