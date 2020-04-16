SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

SenesTech found using ticker (SNES) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.51 while the 200 day moving average is 9.33. The company has a market cap of $6m. Company Website: http://www.senestech.com

SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

