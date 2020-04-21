SenesTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

SenesTech with ticker code (SNES) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.5 and the 200 day MA is 8.87. The market cap for the company is $5m. Company Website: http://www.senestech.com

SenesTech develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

