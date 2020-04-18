SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 403.0% Upside

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc found using ticker (SLS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 8 with a mean TP of 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 403.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.86 and the 200 day moving average is 3.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Company Website: http://www.sellaslifesciences.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which has entered in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops nelipepimut-S (NPS) that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; GALE-301 and GALE-302, which is in Phase 1/2a trials in ovarian and endometrial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and Advaxis on a research program to evaluate, through a proof of principle trial, a clinical candidate, which comprises the combination of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery technology and GPS. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is headquartered in New York, New York.

