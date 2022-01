SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc found using ticker (SLS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 10. With the stocks previous close at 7.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.54 while the 200 day moving average is 3.24. The company has a market cap of $100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sellaslifesciences.com

The potential market cap would be $142m based on the market concensus.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops nelipepimut-S that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer. The company has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.