Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc found using ticker (SLS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.54 and the 200 day MA is 3.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $100m. Company Website: http://www.sellaslifesciences.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops nelipepimut-S that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer. The company has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.