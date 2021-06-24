SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc found using ticker (SLS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 7.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.54 while the 200 day moving average is 3.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sellaslifesciences.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops nelipepimut-S that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer. The company has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.