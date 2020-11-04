Twitter
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 226.5% Upside

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc with ticker code (SLS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 226.5%. The 50 day MA is 2.57 while the 200 day moving average is 2.8. The market cap for the company is $24m. Company Website: http://www.sellaslifesciences.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops nelipepimut-S that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer. The company has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

