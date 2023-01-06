Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 192.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc found using ticker (SLS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 8. With the stocks previous close at 2.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 192.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3 and the 200 day MA is 3. The company has a market cap of $56m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sellaslifesciences.com

The potential market cap would be $165m based on the market concensus.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

