Select Medical Holdings Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Select Medical Holdings Corpora found using ticker (SEM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 23.6. Now with the previous closing price of 22.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.8 and the 200 day MA is 17.5. The market cap for the company is $3,009m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.selectmedical.com

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company’s Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. Its Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The company’s Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. Its Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, and consumer health services, as well as provides veterans’ healthcare services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states; 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states; 1,740 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia; and 521 occupational health centers, 131 onsite clinics at employer worksites, and 32 Department of Veterans Affairs CBOCs in 43 states. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

