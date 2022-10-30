Select Medical Holdings Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.8% Upside

Select Medical Holdings Corpora with ticker code (SEM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 27 and has a mean target at 35.4. With the stocks previous close at 25.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.8%. The 50 day MA is 24.65 and the 200 day MA is 24.63. The market cap for the company is $3,250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.selectmedical.com

The potential market cap would be $4,576m based on the market concensus.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company’s Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. Its Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The company’s Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. Its Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational medicine, consumer health, physical therapy, and wellness services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states; 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states; 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia; and 518 occupational health centers in 41 states, and 134 onsite clinics at employer worksites states. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.