Select Interior Concepts – Consenus Indicates Potential 236.5% Upside

Select Interior Concepts found using ticker (SIC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 236.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $53m. Visit the company website at: http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com

Select Interior Concepts, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

