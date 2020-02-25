SEI Investments Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

SEI Investments Company found using ticker (SEIC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 67.2. Now with the previous closing price of 68.37 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.54 and the 200 day MA is 62.25. The market cap for the company is $9,855m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seic.com

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn