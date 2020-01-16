SEI Investments Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

SEI Investments Company found using ticker (SEIC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 66.6. With the stocks previous close at 65.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.33 while the 200 day moving average is 60.39. The company has a market cap of $9,806m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seic.com

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.