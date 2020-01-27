SEGRO plc 9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

SEGRO plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 990 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.0% from the opening price of 908.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 11.6 points and increased 67.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 917.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 632.4 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 885.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 794.99. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,854,404. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £9,878,581,854 GBP.