SEGRO plc 8.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

SEGRO plc with ticker (LON:SGRO) now has a potential upside of 8.9% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SEGRO plc share price of 1,321 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.9%. Trading has ranged between 870 (52 week low) and 1,508 (52 week high) with an average of 2,309,750 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,692,024,700.

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley, National Logistics, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Central Europe. The portfolio includes warehouses and light industrial buildings, including warehouses used as data centers and for logistics operations. These are concentrated in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland. The remainder of the portfolio is located across other European countries including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Its properties are used by various sectors, including retail, transport and logistics, food and general manufacturing, post and parcel delivery, wholesale and retail distribution, technology, media and telecoms, and services and utilities.



