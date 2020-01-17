SEGRO plc 7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

SEGRO plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SGRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 954 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.0% from today’s opening price of 891.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12 points and increased 56.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 903.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 622.4 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 878.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 788.59. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,932,509. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £9,825,943,008 GBP.