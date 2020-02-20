SEGRO plc 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

SEGRO plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SGRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 980 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 6.2% from today’s opening price of 922.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 28.8 points and increased 58.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 945.16 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 634.4 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 902.08 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 815.50. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,461,653. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £10,078,171,455 GBP.

