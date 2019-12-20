SEGRO plc 2.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 20th December 2019

SEGRO plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SGRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 869 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.1% from today’s opening price of 887.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.6 points and increased 116.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 900.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 577.6 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 858.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 768.60. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,203,744. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £9,637,319,861 GBP.

