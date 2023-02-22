SEGRO plc 15.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

SEGRO plc with ticker (LON:SGRO) now has a potential upside of 15.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 975 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SEGRO plc share price of 826 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 15.2%. Trading has ranged between 669 (52 week low) and 1,408 (52 week high) with an average of 3,087,133 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,880,503,880.



SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, asset manager and developer of warehousing and industrial property. The Company’s segments include Greater London, Thames Valley, National Logistics, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, and Central Europe. Its portfolio includes warehouses and light industrial buildings, including data centers and logistics operations. These are concentrated in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The remainder of the portfolio is located across other European countries, including Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic. Its properties are used by various sectors, including transport and logistics, retail (physical and online), food and general manufacturing, technology, media and telecoms, wholesale and retail distribution, post and parcel delivery, services, and utilities, among others.







