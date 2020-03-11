SEGRO plc 15.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

SEGRO plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SGRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 950 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.2% from today’s opening price of 825 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 88.8 points and decreased 29.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 945.16 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 655.4 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 900.37 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 827.46. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,434,324. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £9,262,266,991 GBP.

