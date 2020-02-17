SEGRO plc 13.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 17th February 2020

SEGRO plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGRO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 810 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.7% from the opening price of 939 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 44.4 points and increased 75 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 945.16 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 634.4 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 898.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 811.91. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,675,738. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £10,095,986,589 GBP.

