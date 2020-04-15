SEGRO plc 10.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

SEGRO plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.7% from the opening price of 813.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 117.8 points and decreased 69.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 945.16 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 641.8 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 839.36 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 832.69. There are currently 1,216,969,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,617,265. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £8,895,987,821 GBP.

