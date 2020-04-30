SEGRO plc 0.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

SEGRO plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. SEGRO plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 833 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.5% from today’s opening price of 837.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 73.2 points and decreased 73.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 945.16 GBX while the 52 week low is 641.8 GBX.

SEGRO plc has a 50 day moving average of 817.75 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 836.76. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,199,861. Market capitalisation for LON:SGRO is £9,119,703,086 GBP.

