Seelos Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 676.7% Upside

Seelos Therapeutics found using ticker (SEEL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 4 with a mean TP of 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 676.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.84 and the 200 day MA is 0.97. The market cap for the company is $52m. Company Website: http://seelostherapeutics.com

Seelos Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

