Seelos Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 352.0% Upside

Seelos Therapeutics with ticker code (SEEL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 352.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96m. Company Website: http://seelostherapeutics.com

Seelos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.