Seeing Machines Limited 36.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Seeing Machines Limited with ticker (LON:SEE) now has a potential upside of 36.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 12 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Seeing Machines Limited share price of 8 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 36.6%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 8 (52 week high) with an average of 5,667,308 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £311,056,905.

Seeing Machines Limited is engaged in developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. Its OEM segment includes the Automotive and Aviation businesses. Its Aftermarket segment includes Fleet and Off-Road services. Automotive business offers Guardian backup-driver monitoring system (BdMS), which uses seeing machines FOVIO driver monitoring technology to track driver alertness and identify distraction events. Aviation business provides Crew Training System in traditional flight simulator training by enabling instructors to understand the pilot behavior, decision-making patterns, scanning, and attention levels in real time. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist the people who are using them.



