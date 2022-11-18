Seeing Machines Limited 35.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Seeing Machines Limited with ticker (LON:SEE) now has a potential upside of 35.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 10 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Seeing Machines Limited share price of 7 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.0%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 7 (52 week high) with an average of 16,188,495 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £267,751,819.



Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. Its OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.








