Secure Trust Bank Plc 56.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Secure Trust Bank Plc with ticker (LON:STB) now has a potential upside of 56.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,766 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Secure Trust Bank Plc share price of 762 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 56.9%. Trading has ranged between 608 (52 week low) and 1,375 (52 week high) with an average of 17,852 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £137,966,251.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance. Its Real Estate Finance segment is engaged in lending on portfolios of residential property as well as the development of new build property. Commercial Finance segment offers lending, which is predominantly against receivables, that is qualifying invoices under invoice discounting and factoring services. Its Vehicle Finance segment offers hire purchase lending for used cars primarily to prime and near-prime customers, and personal contract purchase lending into the consumer prime credit market, both secured against the vehicle financed. Its Retail Finance segment offers online service to retailers, providing unsecured prime lending products to the United Kingdom customers of its retail partners to facilitate the purchase of a range of consumer products.



