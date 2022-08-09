Secure Trust Bank Plc 38.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Secure Trust Bank Plc with ticker (LON:STB) now has a potential upside of 38.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,820 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Secure Trust Bank Plc share price of 1,125 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,030 (52 week low) and 1,420 (52 week high) with an average of 7,777 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £212,711,211.



Secure Trust Bank PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company’s diversified lending portfolio focuses on two sectors: Business Finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and Consumer Finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions. The Real Estate Finance division supports small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) in providing finance principally for residential development and residential investment. The Commercial Finance division provides provision of invoice discounting and factoring to SME businesses. The Vehicle Finance division provides finance through motor dealerships, brokers, and Internet introducers and involves fixed rate, fixed term hire purchase, and personal contract purchase arrangements on used cars. The Retail Finance division includes lending products to in-store and online retailers to enable consumer purchases.







