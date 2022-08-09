Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Secure Trust Bank Plc 38.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Secure Trust Bank Plc with ticker (LON:STB) now has a potential upside of 38.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,820 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Secure Trust Bank Plc share price of 1,125 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,030 (52 week low) and 1,420 (52 week high) with an average of 7,777 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £212,711,211.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company’s diversified lending portfolio focuses on two sectors: Business Finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and Consumer Finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions. The Real Estate Finance division supports small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) in providing finance principally for residential development and residential investment. The Commercial Finance division provides provision of invoice discounting and factoring to SME businesses. The Vehicle Finance division provides finance through motor dealerships, brokers, and Internet introducers and involves fixed rate, fixed term hire purchase, and personal contract purchase arrangements on used cars. The Retail Finance division includes lending products to in-store and online retailers to enable consumer purchases.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.