Second Sight Medical Products, – Consenus Indicates Potential 688.0% Upside

Second Sight Medical Products, with ticker code (EYES) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 0.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 688.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.28. The company has a market cap of $17m. Find out more information at: http://www.secondsight.com

Second Sight Medical Products develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

