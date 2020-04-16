Second Sight Medical Products, – Consenus Indicates Potential 509.2% Upside

Second Sight Medical Products, found using ticker (EYES) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 509.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.7 and the 200 day MA is 5.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $27m. Company Website: http://www.secondsight.com

Second Sight Medical Products develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

