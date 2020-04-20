Second Sight Medical Products, – Consenus Indicates Potential 367.7% Upside

Second Sight Medical Products, found using ticker (EYES) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 367.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.38 and the 200 day MA is 5.11. The market cap for the company is $26m. Find out more information at: http://www.secondsight.com

Second Sight Medical Products develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

