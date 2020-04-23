Second Sight Medical Products, – Consenus Indicates Potential 246.9% Upside

Second Sight Medical Products, with ticker code (EYES) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 246.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.23 and the 200 day moving average is 5.01. The market cap for the company is $29m. Company Website: http://www.secondsight.com

Second Sight Medical Products develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

