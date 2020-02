Seattle Genetics, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Seattle Genetics, Inc. with ticker code (SGEN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 95 and has a mean target at 125.75. Now with the previous closing price of 117 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 113.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.57. The company has a market cap of $19,938m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seattlegenetics.com

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Agensys, Inc.; and Merck. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

