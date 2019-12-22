Seattle Genetics, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Seattle Genetics, Inc. with ticker code (SGEN) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 95 and has a mean target at 118. With the stocks previous close at 114.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 114.61 and the 200 day MA is 86.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,102m. Find out more information at: http://www.seattlegenetics.com

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Agensys, Inc.; and Merck. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.